BOYDEN-HULL REPRESENTED WELL AT SOLO/ENSEMBLE CONTESTStudents pictured here represented Boyden-Hull High School well for their performances at Central Lyon High School in Rock Rapids Saturday, April 1. Front row left to right: Alexis Van Voorst, Aubree Boender, Sadie Hespe, Ana Uscanga, Daisy Lopez, Chloe Hoftyzer. Back row left to right: Carson Brands, Rilan Tiedeman, Amoz…
Latest News
- The wait is over
- City of Hull unveils new website
- Educational tool focuses on empathy and understanding
- Hull Christian’s third graders visit museum
- ‘The Thirty-Three Little Pigs’ presented at Hull Christian School
- Leona Ricke
- Susan Mowery
- Ken Tiedeman
- Jody Kooiman
- Boyden-Hull High School students show talent in solo/ensemble performances