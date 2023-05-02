Front: Monika Van Schepen, Taiten Den Besten, Jace Van Meeteren, Emma Van Middendorp; Back: Traylie Vander Schaaf, Christian Buyert, Emalee Rens, Morgan Wellendorf Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer Students at Boyden-Hull High School put on their best dresses and suits for Prom Night Saturday, April 22. Students of the class of 2023 and 2024 posed…
Latest News
- Fashion tells the story of Hull through the years
- Kelsey Wielenga helps coordinate Hull’s Sesquicentennial
- Bringing back Casey’s: An update
- Combined Protestant Reformed High School Band Program
- Boyden-Hull High School celebrates prom
- Trinity Christian High School celebrates Tractor Day
- St. Paul Lutheran Church
- Grandparents’ Day celebrated at Hull Christian School
- Kids’ Club celebrates Hull’s 150th birthday
- Field events carry Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley girls to victory