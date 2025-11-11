Boyden-Hull ensemble sings at state volleyball

Nov 11, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com The Boyden-Hull SATB ensemble was selected by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the state volleyball tournament in Coralville Monday, Nov. 3. Boyden and Hull American Legion posts supported the students by donating money for the trip. Members of the ensemble include,…

