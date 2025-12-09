Boyden-Hull Elementary presents Christmas program

The kindergarteners sang several songs accompanied by jingle bells. Adryk Hoekstra was Gaspar, McCoy Moss was Balthazar, and Anna Plueger was Melchoir in the musical, “The Little Drummer Girl.” Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Kindergarten through sixth-grade students at Boyden-Hull Elementary presented their Christmas program Dec. 4. The kindergarteners began the program with several…
