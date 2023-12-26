Boyden-Hull Elementary Christmas Art

Dec 26, 2023 | Community, Home, News

Ugly sweaters were made by the TK students. Third graders made snowmen from a worm’s-eye view. The hallways at Boyden-Hull Elementary are full of Christmas artwork showing the students’ talent and creativity. Their projects range from chalk drawings of the northern lights to pictures of snowmen from a worm’s-eye view and ugly sweater pictures. (Photos/Julie…

