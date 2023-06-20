Boyden Fire Department to celebrate new station with open house

Jun 20, 2023 | Home, News

Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer The Boyden Fire Department and Ambulance is celebrating the completion of the new Boyden safety complex with an open house Friday, June 23. Members of the public will be able to see the new site, located at the corner of Taft and Main streets, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and the Boyden…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register