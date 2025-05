Boyden family adapts to new normal

(Left to right) ¬†Barb, Josh, and sons Dalton and Chase Hoekstra at a fundraiser at Pizza Ranch May 19. A percentage of sales and tips went to aid the family with bills after Josh was diagnosed with a rare disease and has since stopped working. (Photo/Julie Bosma). Sunni Battin | Editor¬† Josh Hoekstra is living…