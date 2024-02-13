Boyden blood drive collects 12 units

For over 15 years, Boyden and surrounding communities have supported the local blood bank, LifeServe Blood Center, with at least six blood donation opportunities per year. At the Feb. 2 blood drive in Boyden, 12 units of blood that has the ability to save up to 36 local lives was collected.The following donors hit milestones…
