Boyden and Hull celebrate 2024 Wreaths Across America

Glenda Bonestroo places a wreath on her Uncle Henry Van Aalsburg’s grave at the Boyden Cemetery. (Photo/Submitted) Luann DeWild places a wreath on her husband, Eldon’s, grave at Hope Cemetery. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Arlan Bonestroo places a wreath at Walter Warntjes’ grave at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Saturday, Dec….