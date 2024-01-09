Blue Willow Antiques

Lee and Eleanor Feenstra opened Blue Willow Antiques in 1982. (Photo/Submitted) Lee is standing beside the Blue Willow Antiques sign with the Jamboree grocery store in the background. (Photo/Submitted) The Feenstras had a large collection of crocks and dishes. (Photo/Submitted) This picture shows some of their dish sets, pans, and tins. (Photo/Submitted) This is one…