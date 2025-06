Blessings abound for Hull native

Kobi and Alyssa Baccam met at Northwestern College in Orange City. They were married in Sioux Center on June 21, 2024. (Photo Credit: Cassie Voogt, https://cassiebethphoto.com) Sunni Battin | Editor “Kobi is always willing to help and give much of himself for me and others. He has a good attitude during difficult situations which also…