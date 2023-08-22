Hull Christian in 2023 (Photo/Julie Bosma) Hull Christian School Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant • On March 10, 1909, the first society meeting was held, and the school board was elected that would be responsible for beginning a Christian elementary school. Those elected were: B. De Jong, C.J. Schaap, C.R. Boz, the Rev. H.J. Heynen,…
Latest News
- Bringing hospitality to farm life
- School safety gets a boost in Sioux County
- New school year, new area teachers
- Stuffed with creativity
- Time for family at Hull Co-op
- Blast from the Past
- Siouxland Conference to use Varsity Bound Iowa for ticket sales
- August 23, 2023
- Caring and learning in Laos
- Boyden Splash Bash offers fun time for all