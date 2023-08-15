Blast from the past

The Hull Business Men’s Club bought a merry-go-round in 1937 and ran it on Saturday evenings during the summer to draw patrons to town. (Photo/Submitted) Summer Saturday Nights in Hull Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Merry-Go-RoundIn July 1937, the newly-formed Hull Business Men’s Club bought a merry-go-round to draw patrons to Hull on Saturday nights….