Blast from the past

East side of church in 2023 (Photo/Julie Bosma) First Reformed Church Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant • The First Reformed Church of Pattersonville, Iowa, now Hull, was organized on Sept. 29, 1885. The Rev. B.W. Lammers was the first paster and served from 1889-1892. At the first consistory meeting, Dick Neimeyer was appointed to make…