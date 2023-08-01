Blast from the past

Larry Oolman bought the funeral business and built Oolman Funeral Home on Highway 18 in 1995. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Hull Funeral Homes Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant • In 1903, Henry Claerbout bought the furniture business in Hull from Ed and Will Boomer. Claerbout later took his son, John, into the business as a licensed embalmer…