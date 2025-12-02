Blankets and blessing bags for the homeless

The Hull Clovers and Lincoln Loggers 4-H clubs made 37 tie blankets and 100 blessing bags Nov. 20 for a service project. (Photo/Submitted) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com The Hull Clovers and Lincoln Loggers 4-H clubs met at American Reformed Church Nov. 20 for a service project. The students were joined by a few…
