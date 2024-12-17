Birthday Party for Lavonne Landman

Dec 17, 2024 | Community, Home, News

In honor of Lavonne Landman turning 100 Monday, Dec. 9, her family had a birthday party for her at Aspen Heights. She was given a flower arrangement and a sash that said “100 and Fabulous.” Lavonne, her family and fellow residents enjoyed birthday cake and punch in honor of the occasion….

