Birthday Party for Lavonne Landman

In honor of Lavonne Landman turning 100 Monday, Dec. 9, her family had a birthday party for her at Aspen Heights. She was given a flower arrangement and a sash that said “100 and Fabulous.” Lavonne, her family and fellow residents enjoyed birthday cake and punch in honor of the occasion….
