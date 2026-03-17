Jacob Barker Originally from Missouri, Jacob Barker lived in the St. Louis area for most of his life before his family moved to Iowa after his mother had gotten a job as a nursing director. Although he was homeschooled, he graduated from both Kirkwood Community College and Iowa State University with the intent to become…
Latest News
- A Greenhouse expansion
- City of Hull Council meeting and agendas
- Barker named new editor for Sioux County Index-Reporter
- Sunshine Week in Washington D.C.
- Otter Valley country club dinner theater “Death by Dessert”
- From Boyden Meat Market to Smit & Son to SIG International
- What does it mean to pray in the name of Jesus?
- Hull woman sentenced for child endangerment
- Wilmar Pollema
- Good times in the age of cynicism