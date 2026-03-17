Barker named new editor for Sioux County Index-Reporter

Mar 17, 2026 | Community, Features, Front Page News, Home, News

Jacob Barker Originally from Missouri, Jacob Barker lived in the St. Louis area for most of his life before his family moved to Iowa after his mother had gotten a job as a nursing director. Although he was homeschooled, he graduated from both Kirkwood Community College and Iowa State University with the intent to become…

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