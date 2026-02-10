Awards presented at Hull Outstanding Citizen luncheon Monday, Feb. 9

Citizen of the Year: Philip De Koster Employee of the Year: Kim Wiersma Employer of the Year: Troy Marty Citizen of the Year: Philip De Koster Phillip De Koster has been named Hull’s Citizen of the Year in recognition of his outstanding dedication and service to our community. A committed and dependable community member, Phillip…

