Author Joe Beckman presents to Boyden-Hull School District

ENGAGING STUDENTS AND STAFF AT BOYDEN-HULL CSDJoe Beckman, author of “Just Look Up”, presented to students and staff of Boyden-Hull Community School District Wednesday, April 12. Students learned what being authentic and positive can look like throughout Beckman’s reflections during his three lively and energetic presentations, given at the Boyden-Hull Elementary, Boyden-Hull Junior/High High School…