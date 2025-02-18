Art Club receives award and visit from Sunday Ford

Sunday Ford brought the barred owl named Kahoot around so children could get a close look at it. Lena Vollink (on the right) presented Sandy Westra with the plaque the Art Club won. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Sunday Ford paid a visit to Hull Public Library Feb. 11, to present the Art Club its…
