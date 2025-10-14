Hannah and Emma Kroese show off their pumpkins. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com On Oct. 6, the Art Club at Hull Library talked about lines being one of the elements of art. Sandy Westra had the 13 students make simple drawings of four objects without lifting their pencil. Next, they made a…
Latest News
- Dreams in Motion
- Returning to her roots
- Siouxland Stength moving to new location
- Art Club makes pumpkins
- Hull Christian’s first- and second-grade fall field trip
- Boyden Tales Around Town goes to the fire station
- John Hoksbergen
- Ruth Anderson
- Steven Cuperus
- Iowa Supreme Court hears oral arguments on collecting court fees for dismissed cases