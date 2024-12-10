Lilly and Ella De Groot make ornaments out of pipe cleaners and newspapers. Clye Verwolf holds up his star. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant The Hull Library Art Club met Monday, Dec. 2, to make Christmas ornaments to decorate a tree at Prairie Woods Nature Center. The students divided into groups to make different kinds…
Latest News
- Winterfest through the Years
- Holiday hope
- Crafting for Christmas at Demco
- Art Club makes Christmas ornaments
- Hull Clovers’ trip to the safety complex
- Lego Club busy with new creations
- ‘An Almost Cancelled Christmas’
- Boyden-Hull students learn about Serbia
- Craig’s County Comments
- Movies that set the Mood