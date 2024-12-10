Art Club makes Christmas ornaments

Dec 10, 2024 | Community, Home, News

Lilly and Ella De Groot make ornaments out of pipe cleaners and newspapers. Clye Verwolf holds up his star. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant The Hull Library Art Club met Monday, Dec. 2, to make Christmas ornaments to decorate a tree at Prairie Woods Nature Center. The students divided into groups to make different kinds…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription and Back to School Special members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here