Charlotte Scholten works on her cardinal ornament. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Natasha Wissink uses a Q-tip and white paint to decorate her Christmas tree. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Twenty-three students came to Art Club Nov. 3 to make Christmas ornaments with Sandy Westra for Hull Library’s Christmas tree at Oak Grove. Last year,…
Latest News
- Pancreatic cancer
- Spotlighting SNAP, a food assistance program impacting Iowans
- Boyden and Hull election recap: Familiar faces, new additions
- First fall food drive
- Boyden-Hull ensemble sings at state volleyball
- Art Club makes Christmas ornaments
- IHSMA All-State Band and Chorus
- Stopping Time
- Wilma Vaas
- Gary Westra