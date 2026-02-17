Sloane shows her spoon penguin. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Fifteen students joined Sandy Westra at the Hull Library Feb. 9 to learn all about penguins. Westra read the book “If You Were a Penguin” by Florence and Wendell Minor. Students made a penguin spoon craft with a black construction paper penguin…
Latest News
- Five Nighthawks on to state
- God’s work brings lasting years
- Kats retires from Hull Co-op
- Jazz band and jazz choir perform
- Western Christian dance team holds showcase
- Art Club learns about penguins
- Hull Galentine’s day party
- S’mores parfaits at the library
- How does the Holy Spirit show people they need Christ?
- FCCLA Week Boyden-Hull