Art Club learns about penguins

Sloane shows her spoon penguin. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Fifteen students joined Sandy Westra at the Hull Library Feb. 9 to learn all about penguins. Westra read the book “If You Were a Penguin” by Florence and Wendell Minor. Students made a penguin spoon craft with a black construction paper penguin…