Area students shine in light of all-state individual speech results

Boyden-HullABIGAIL SOLBERG, FRONT, AND JEREMY MAASSEN, BACK Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer On Monday, March 13, area speech teams eagerly awaited the announcement of who will be honored at the all-state individual speech festival. Boyden-Hull High School students Jeremy Maassen and Abigail Solberg, Trinity Christian student Jayda Van Egdom and Western Christian student Macy…