Archery at the fairgrounds

The 4-Hers practice archery at the fairgrounds. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant The Hull Clovers and Lincoln Loggers met at the new fairgrounds Feb. 20 for an archery event. The 43 students were split into two sessions. One session met at 6 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m. Andrew Roelfs taught the kids safety rules and how to shoot. The kids had a…