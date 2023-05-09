Annual jog/walk-a-thon at Hull Christian

FIRST LEGS OF JOG-A-THONFourth- through eighth-grade students started the annual Hull Christian School jog/walk-a-thon in the afternoon Thursday, May 4, followed by students in preschool through third grades. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Hull Christian School had perfect weather for its jog/walk-a-thon Thursday, May 4. Parents, grandparents and Hull Christian School supporters joined…