Annual Agropur CheeseFest held Wednesday, June 21

WORKING HARD TO SUPPORT BOYDEN-HULL FFA AND 4-HAgropur hosted the annual CheeseFest drive-through meal featuring Agropur’s very own cheese on burgers along with milk, chips and ice cream Wednesday, June 21, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Pictured are the many helping hands who make the event possible in support of the local Boyden-Hull 4-H and FFA…