Anglers ready for ice fishing

By | Posted January 5th, 2021 |

HAVE ICE, WILL FISH Anglers across the state have begun to find ice thick enough for ice fishing. The Iowa…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Rolling up sleeves for COVID-19 vaccine

    January 5th, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer As 2020 came to a close, a much-anticipated step in stopping the spread of the...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Happy New Year!

    December 29th, 2020
    by

    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Changing the wall calendar from December to January may have...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Hair on Hickory provides right atmosphere for new stylist

    December 29th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer A familiar face at Hair on Hickory has now become a hair stylist. Specializing in...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Regional Housing Trust Fund offers assistance

    December 29th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer As the weather continues to get colder, homeowners are finding ways to make sure heat...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Christmas cheer on display at Hull Christian School

    December 29th, 2020
    by

    Students and staff participated in Christmas dress-up days Dec. 17-22 before dismissing for the holiday break. Thursday, Dec. 17, was...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • Season ends with semi-finals

    November 18th, 2020
    by

    ...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Small-town businesses face new state mandates

    November 18th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Governor Kim Reynolds signed a new State Public Health Emergency Declaration Tuesday, Nov. 10 which...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Finding fitness before the holidays

    November 18th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The “quarantine 15” is a common phrase heard across the nation as many who have...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    COVID cases rise as influenza season begins

    November 18th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Across Sioux County, COVID-19 cases are on the rise. With 2,942 confirmed cases so far,...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Sioux County healthcare leaders urge masking — including in churches

    November 18th, 2020
    by

    Submitted by Hawarden Regional Healthcare, Hegg Health Center, Orange City Area Health System, Sioux Center Health, and Community Health Partners...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register
  • [Advertisement.]

  • What’s Happening

    Kiwanis Club members celebrate first meeting anniversary

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Founded in 1915 in Detroit, Michigan, the Kiwanis International Club began as an international service […]

    Wilma Koedam

    93 Hull, Iowa December 31, 2020 Wilma Ida Koedam, 93, of Hull, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at […]

    Strong start fails to hold up

    boyden-hull girls’ basketball First-quarter lead quickly slips away as Comets fall to Central Lyon Lions in a Saturday make-up game […]