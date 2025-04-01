This is an open letter to ESPN regarding its decision to end a partnership with MLB after the 2025-2026 season.To ESPN,I have been a fan and consumer of your product for many years. I have watched numerous NBA games, college football games, Monday night football games, and even the occasional different sport when ESPN 8,…
