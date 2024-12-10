The kindergarten class wore hats and mittens for the song “Wiggles.” First through sixth graders presented the musical “An Almost Cancelled Christmas.” Julie Boma | Editorial Assistant Boyden-Hull Elementary students presented their Christmas program Thursday, Dec. 5. The kindergarten class began the matinee program with the songs “Wiggles” (which they wore hats and mittens for),…
Latest News
- Winterfest through the Years
- Holiday hope
- Crafting for Christmas at Demco
- Art Club makes Christmas ornaments
- Hull Clovers’ trip to the safety complex
- Lego Club busy with new creations
- ‘An Almost Cancelled Christmas’
- Boyden-Hull students learn about Serbia
- Craig’s County Comments
- Movies that set the Mood