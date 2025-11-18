American Legion at Hull Christian Nov. 11

A flag retirement ceremony was condcuted at Hull Christian Nov. 11. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com American Legion members met at Hull Christian School Nov. 11 for a Veterans Day program. The students wore red, white and blue for the occasion. During the program, students recited the pledge of allegiance and the…
