A somber laying of wreaths

LAYING WREATHS TO REMEMBER LOCAL VETERANSPictured is the Kroese family who helped lay wreaths at Hope Cemetery during Wreaths Across America Saturday, Dec. 16. The Kroese family’s volunteerism exemplifies the goal of Wreaths Across America which is to teach the next generation about the sacrifices veterans have made in protecting the nation. (Photo/Submitted) REMEMBERING THE…