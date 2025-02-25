A safety net for farmers

Feb 25, 2025 | Community, Home, News

ISB INSURANCE AGENTS Iowa State Bank Insurance offers a wide range of insurance policy options including crop, farm, home, auto, life, health, livestock risk protection and commercial insurance. (Photo/Submitted) ISAAC HOFTYZER Isaac Hoftyzer is a farmer and a crop insurance agent at Iowa State Bank Insurance. He takes his passion for agriculture and supports farmers through helping tailor insurance coverage to meet the unique needs of…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here