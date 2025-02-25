ISB INSURANCE AGENTS Iowa State Bank Insurance offers a wide range of insurance policy options including crop, farm, home, auto, life, health, livestock risk protection and commercial insurance. (Photo/Submitted) ISAAC HOFTYZER Isaac Hoftyzer is a farmer and a crop insurance agent at Iowa State Bank Insurance. He takes his passion for agriculture and supports farmers through helping tailor insurance coverage to meet the unique needs of…
Latest News
- Vehicle hits Hull Community Building
- Blankets of hope
- Voters to decide on Boyden-Hull voter-approved levy next week
- More Winter Art by Students
- Outdoor recess at last!
- Highway reconstruction project in the works, could start any day
- St. John Lutheran Church
- Featuring the Kooiker family
- A safety net for farmers
- From waste to resource