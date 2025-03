‘A Musical Timeline’ winter concert

The sopranos and altos performed “Mister Sandman” at the Musical Timeline Concert May 6. The orchestra performed “Colonel Hathi’s March” from The Jungle Book. Lyle Van Ravenswaay performed “The Typewriter” with the orchestra. The jazz band performed several songs made famous from the 1900s to the 1950s. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Western Christian presented…