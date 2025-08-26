A legacy of faith and farming

Aug 26, 2025 | Community, Home, News

THE SECOND GENERATION Pictured is the Johann Hinrich Kruse family of Boyden in front of the home they built in 1913. They were the second generation of the Winter and Kruse families to emigrate from Germany in 1871. (Photo/Submitted) FARM LIFE AS A KID Elmer Winter holds his grandson, Jeremy Winter, on the farm when…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here