A Greenhouse expansion

Mar 17, 2026 | Community, Features, Front Page News, Home, News

Jan Zandstra, Owner of Zandstra Family Greenhouse, is working with one of her high school employees to label all of the incoming flowers. With opening so close they want to make sure to have all the plants labeled to make your experience easier! To get in touch you can call at (712) 541-1561 or email…

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