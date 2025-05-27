A great milestone: Commencement at Western Christian

Jesse Ney gets a hug from his mom, Kari Ney. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Lydia Ellis was presented with the Western Christian Citizenship Award. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Dr. Brian Verwolf presented Levi Westra with the Western Christian Citizenship Award. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Seven of the seniors played “The Church’s One Foundation.” (left to right) Katie Veldman, Jenae Minderhoud, Aliana De Wit,…