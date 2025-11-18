A change of address

Nov 18, 2025 | Community, Home, News

The house makes its way past Western Christian. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com On Nov. 15, the house south of the Hull Clinic was moved from Main Street to Elm Street.  Sioux Center Health had purchased the property so it could expand in the future. The Hull Industrial Development Corporation purchased the…

