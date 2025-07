A Case to remember

PRIZED POSSESSIONSRick Rozeboom of Hull stands beside three of his Case tractors. Rozeboom bought his first Case tractor around 1992 and now owns 23 of them. (Photo/Amy Lyon) TRACTORS ON DISPLAY During this year’s Independence Day, Rick Rozeboom of Hull put all 23 of his Case tractors on display. Rozeboom has been collecting Case tractors…