A bigger, better B&B Gates and Supply

BEGINNING PHASE Pictured is the starting step of the expansion project at B&B Gates and Supply about three miles east of Doon. The new shop space measures about 180×120 feet. (Photo/Submitted) POURING CONCRETE Tri-State Ready Mix pours concrete for B&B Gates and Supply’s expansion project. The process for adding on the nearly 22,000 square feet…