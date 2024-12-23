A bigger, better B&B Gates and Supply

BEGINNING PHASE Pictured is the starting step of the expansion project at B&B Gates and Supply about three miles east of Doon. The new shop space measures about 180×120 feet. (Photo/Submitted) POURING CONCRETE Tri-State Ready Mix pours concrete for B&B Gates and Supply’s expansion project. The process for adding on the nearly 22,000 square feet…
Latest News
- Harnessing the Sun
- Open house for Mark Kreun’s retirement
- Open house at Iowa State Bank
- Hull Christian K-2 visits Aspen Heights
- Vintage Christmas at the Hull Library
- Western Christian Christmas concert
- Boyden-Hull bands and choirs present Christmas concert
- Evelyn Jacobsma
- Dentist to the dentists, doctor to the doctors
- Featuring the Altena family