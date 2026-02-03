4-Hers have beef dissection class

In this picture, students are dissecting the four parts of the cow’s stomach. (Photo/Submitted) Students are shown here dissecting lungs. (Photo/Submitted) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com On Jan. 17, the Hull Clovers and Lincoln Loggers 4-H clubs teamed up with the NW Iowa Youth Beef Team and Steven Boogerd at Dordt College to do…