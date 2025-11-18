4-H service project

Hull Clovers and Lincoln Loggers 4-H clubs will meet Thursday, Nov. 20, at 6:30 p.m. at American Reformed Church. Membbers will be making blessing bags and tie blankets for the homeless. Donations of items for the homeless can be brought to Hull Co-op’s main office. The following are suggestions for donations: fleece fabric 1-1/2-yard pieces,…