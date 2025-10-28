4-H clubs visit Deluxe Animal Health

Katelyn Wielenga gives a shot to a cow. (Photo/Submitted) Dr. Daniel Borchers assists Jackson Steven in giving a shot to a cow. (Photo/Submitted) Julie Bosma |Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Dr. Daniel Borchers and Deluxe Animal Health hosted the Hull Clovers and Lincoln Loggers 4-H Clubs on Oct. 16. Dr. Borchers explained how the sale barn operates…
