1033 Main – From Iowa State Bank to Café, Electric Shop, Bakery, Fitness Center, Village Treasure Chest, to Parking Lot

Mike and Connie Grevengoed opened Sioux Fitness Center in September 1995. Participating in the ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 30 were Front row from left Nancy Driesen, Connie Grevengoed and Sherry Van Schepen. Back row Shari De Wild, Eleanor Kiers, Richard Dykstra, Jan Boon, Doug Pollema and Glenn Koele. (Photo/Sioux County Index Archives) Blast From the Past…