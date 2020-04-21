Westin and Harper Raman pose as their favorite book or movie character for Hull Christian School’s Spirit Week Tuesday April…
Virtual Spirit Week keeps teachers and students connected
Westin and Harper Raman pose as their favorite book or movie character for Hull Christian School’s Spirit Week Tuesday April…
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Giving is not just about making a donation; it is about making a difference. When...
Jessica Jensen |Managing Editor Regular grooming is an important piece of dog ownership. Not only does it help maintain a...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer While it is not possible to physically go to the library right now, the Hull...
Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer In order to comply with social-distancing guidelines, the Hull City Council moved its bimonthly meeting...
‘Skip the Trip,’ a program the Iowa Department of Transportation began last year allowing students to take the non-commercial driver’s...
Nathan Broek | Sports Editor In her week-day press conference Friday, April 17, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced schools will be...
Nathan Broek | Sports Editor After missing out week one due to Holy Week and Easter, Western Christian High School...
Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer Working from home involves a variety of tools for Boyden-Hull math teacher Sara Friedrichsen. A...
Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor School halls and locker rooms were empty. There were no fans, parents or students in...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With the expansion of two more grain bins to be built this summer, the Hull...