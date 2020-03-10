Officials at the Iowa Rural Water Association have found the best-tasting water in Iowa On Tuesday, Feb. 18, the winner…
The best taste on tap
Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer Former Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley player reaches NFL, hosts meet-and-greet at Hull Library A steady stream of...
Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer Partnering with the community helps Boyden-Hull meet the needs of local students. Recently the school...
Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor June De Wit | Staff Writer March 4 was a special day for Gerrit Van...
June De Wit | Staff Writer About 35 businesses from Hull and the surrounding northwest Iowa region will be setting...
Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer Missy Van Egdom admits her responsibilities as a mom may be neglected when she is...
On Wednesday, March 4, Western Christian High School was recognized for its 100th anniversary on the floor of the Iowa...
Shari Kastein, executive director of Family Crisis Centers, has been honored as the KELOLAND Remarkable Woman of the Year. Remarkable...
June De Wit | Staff Writer Fiddling around in his garage with old tools from his dad got Jim Keizer...
June De Wit | Staff Writer Spring is just around the corner and over the last few days, signs of...
Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer Last week, the Hull city council approved a resolution authorizing the acceptance of bids from...