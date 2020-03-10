The best taste on tap

By | Posted March 10th, 2020 |

Officials at the Iowa Rural Water Association have found the best-tasting water in Iowa On Tuesday, Feb. 18, the winner…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • From a Nighthawk to a Dolphin and back to fans

    March 10th, 2020
    by

    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer Former Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley player reaches NFL, hosts meet-and-greet at Hull Library  A steady stream of...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Donations help meet needs of Boyden-Hull students

    March 10th, 2020
    by

    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer Partnering with the community helps Boyden-Hull meet the needs of local students. Recently the school...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Determination leads to farewell party

    March 10th, 2020
    by

    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor June De Wit | Staff Writer March 4 was a special day for Gerrit Van...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    New hours, new exhibitors for annual expo event

    March 10th, 2020
    by

    June De Wit | Staff Writer About 35 businesses from Hull and the surrounding northwest Iowa region will be setting...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Art display reveals family passion

    March 10th, 2020
    by

    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer  Missy Van Egdom admits her responsibilities as a mom may be neglected when she is...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • Western Christian recognized on floor of House of Representatives

    March 10th, 2020
    by

    On Wednesday, March 4, Western Christian High School was recognized for its 100th anniversary on the floor of the Iowa...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Executive director of Family Crisis Centers recognized

    March 10th, 2020
    by

    Shari Kastein, executive director of Family Crisis Centers, has been honored as the KELOLAND Remarkable Woman of the Year. Remarkable...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Woodworking with patriotic theme

    March 3rd, 2020
    by

    June De Wit | Staff Writer Fiddling around in his garage with old tools from his dad got Jim Keizer...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Time to move your clock ahead!

    March 3rd, 2020
    by

    June De Wit | Staff Writer Spring is just around the corner and over the last few days, signs of...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Bid for Hull street project approved

    March 3rd, 2020
    by

    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer Last week, the Hull city council approved a resolution authorizing the acceptance of bids from...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register
  • [Advertisement.]

  • What’s Happening

    Suzie Morehead

    72 Harrisburg, South Dakota March 3, 2020 Suzie Morehead, 72, of Harrisburg, South Dakota, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, […]

    Alice Bakker

    92 Rock Valley, Iowa March 3, 2020 Alice Bakker, 92, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at […]

    Robert Den Hartog

    99 Sheldon, Iowa March 1, 2020 Robert Den Hartog, 99, of Sheldon, Iowa, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at […]