Sioux County board of supervisors’ report for week of April 20

By | Posted April 28th, 2020 |

Carl Vande Weerd | Contributor Sioux County Board of Supervisors Board of Supervisors’ Meeting On Tuesday, April 21 we conducted…

  Tee times still open

    April 28th, 2020
    by

    Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Despite the threat of possibly catching the novel coronavirus, the weather was just too perfect...

    Burger Barn open for business

    April 28th, 2020
    by

    The Burger Barn at Hull Food Center is open for business Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Menu items include cheeseburgers, hot...

    Check the mail for absentee ballot request form this week

    April 28th, 2020
    by

    Sioux County auditor Ryan Dokter joins Secretary of State Paul Pate and auditors across Iowa in encouraging voters to cast...

    Governor Reynolds starts to reopen Iowa

    April 28th, 2020
    by

    Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced plans Friday, April 23 to begin reopening the state starting with lifting bans on elective...

    New program coordinator for Sioux County Extension

    April 28th, 2020
    by

    Iowa State University Extension and Outreach recently welcomed Phyllis Van Gelder as new Sioux County K-12 program coordinator.  Van Gelder...

  Hull golfer honored at Central College

    April 28th, 2020
    by

    (PELLA, IOWA) Eric Visscher of Hull was recognized for his performance with the Central L College men’s golf team.  The...

    No uncertainty in pork giveaway

    April 21st, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Giving is not just about making a donation; it is about making a difference. When...

    Virtual Spirit Week keeps teachers and students connected

    April 21st, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer In effort to keeping things as normal as possible during the COVID-19 school closure, Hull...

    No social distancing for dogs

    April 21st, 2020
    by

    Jessica Jensen |Managing Editor Regular grooming is an important piece of dog ownership. Not only does it help maintain a...

    Serving library patrons in a different way

    April 21st, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer While it is not possible to physically go to the library right now, the Hull...

  What's Happening

    Jay Broek

    Jay Broek 78 Sioux Center, Iowa April 17, 2020 Jay Broek, 78, of Sioux Center, Iowa, died Friday, April 17, 2020, […]

    Frances Moss

    74 Sioux Center, Iowa April 20, 2020 Frances Moss, 74, of Sioux Center, Iowa, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at her […]

    Hull city council has seat to fill

    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer In order to comply with social-distancing guidelines, the Hull City Council moved its bimonthly meeting […]