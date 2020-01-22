Sioux County board of supervisors report for the week of Jan. 13

By | Posted January 22nd, 2020 |

Carl Vande Weerd | Contributor Sioux County Board of Supervisors Board of Supervisors’ Meeting On Tuesday, Jan. 14 we met…

  • When a small thing becomes a big thing

    January 22nd, 2020
    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer When spiritual life coordinator, Karen Christians, challenged her church history class at Western Christian High...

    Creativity in a box

    January 22nd, 2020
    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer A box is just a box … unless it’s not a box, according to author...

    New Bright Start director hired

    January 22nd, 2020
    June De Wit | Staff Writer Bright Start Daycare and Preschool recently hired Kristen Niemeyer as its new director. Niemeyer...

    Snyder is Hull’s new rec director

    January 22nd, 2020
    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer The City of Hull added a full-time rec director to its staff last week. Joseph...

    New members of Hull city council sworn in

    January 22nd, 2020
    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer The first meeting of the Hull city council in the new year involved a swearing-in...

  • Snowstorm leaves Hull streets buried in a couple inches

    January 22nd, 2020
    ...

    Rolling Hills dinner and play is Feb. 13-15

    January 22nd, 2020
    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer It’s time to make reservations for the annual Rolling Hills Country Club dinner and play...

    Mistakes turned to Masterpieces

    January 22nd, 2020
    ...

    Students explore new opportunities

    January 15th, 2020
    June De Wit | Staff Writer Trinity Christian High School embarked on a new adventure, J-Term, Jan. 6 and 7....

    Introducing The Kelley Group Co.

    January 15th, 2020
    Carmen Vande Stroet | Writer On Jan. 1, there was a new business in Hull. Actually it was the same...

  • What’s Happening

    Rodney Noble

    63 Pipestone, Minnesota January 9, 2020 Rodney Dale Noble, 63, Pipestone, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.  Memorial service […]

    Bernice Mouw

    94 Sheldon, Iowa January 12, 2020 Bernice Mouw, 94, of Sheldon, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Jan.12, 2020, at Sheldon Senior […]

    Trinity Christian outlasts H-M-S in OT

    Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Trinity Christian                   15-7-7-1-4  34 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 5-5-11-9-2  […]